Woman found unconscious in car at red light in Pattaya, taken to police station

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received a report of an unconscious woman inside a car at a red light on Pattaya Third Road, November 28. Upon arrival, they found a white Toyota Altis with the Ayutthaya license plate, parked at the traffic light. The woman was unresponsive, despite several people attempting to wake her by knocking on the car window.







Police arrived and were able to open the car door. Two men on a motorcycle also assisted in adjusting the seat. It was unclear whether they knew the woman. Despite being helped, the woman became hostile and verbally abusive towards the rescuers.

Authorities directed her vehicle to the shoulder of the road to prevent traffic disruption and potential accidents. The woman was then taken to the Pattaya Police Station to calm down.









































