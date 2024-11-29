Illegal foreign workers caught in lottery scandal in Pattaya, confident of let loose by connections

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi provincial police held a large-scale operation to tackle illegal foreign workers and those occupying jobs meant for Thai nationals on November 28. The operation, which involved over 100 officers from various police units, focused on the city of Pattaya, targeting illegal labor, particularly in entertainment areas and markets.

At the Rattanakorn Thepprasit Market, police discovered a significant number of foreign workers, many of whom could only present passports, but lacked the necessary work permits. While some foreigners had valid documents, the majority were found to be working illegally.







Among the most shocking discoveries was a group of Laotian nationals selling lottery tickets in Pattaya. When apprehended, they were unafraid of the consequences, claiming they had been hired by Thais to sell the tickets and were being paid 7,000 baht upon selling all the tickets. One of the suspects even boasted that they had connections that would help them avoid punishment.







The police successfully detained over 50 foreign workers engaged in various jobs around Pattaya, including street vendors selling flowers, food, and fruits. These individuals were sent to the Pattaya Police Station for further investigation, with legal action being taken before their deportation back to their home countries.

This operation reflects the continued efforts of local authorities to enforce labor laws and crack down on illegal foreign workers competing for jobs with Thai citizens.









































