Woman, child beggars scooped up in Pattaya

A woman and child begging on Second Road were fined and sent to immigration police for deportation.

Officers from the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security, Chonburi Protection Center for The Destitute and Chonburi Shelter for Children and Families scooped up the unidentified beggars.







Neither could show identification and authorities were unsure whether the woman is the child’s mother or if they are victims of a human trafficking ring forced to beg on the streets.

The woman was fined an undisclosed amount and turned over to the Chonburi Immigration Office for processing.



























