When a homeless person falls ill, Pattaya authorities automatically jump to the conclusion it’s Covid-19.

So when a homeless man reported a headache and confusion Aug. 30, police and paramedics showed up in full personal protective gear. They gave him two aspirin and suggested a coronavirus test in the morning.

The man was one of many camped out on Beach Road near the Pattaya Police Station. Officers walk by them every day, holding their breath, but do nothing to help or remove them.