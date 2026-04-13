Woman caught collecting and dumping trash outside Pattaya homes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal enforcement officers have intervened in a case involving illegal waste dumping in a residential neighborhood, following complaints from local residents about garbage being left in front of homes and affecting public cleanliness and order.

On April 12, municipal officers were deployed to inspect the area after receiving reports of a woman reportedly placing piles of waste directly in front of residential properties. The situation was said to have caused disruption to the community’s living conditions and raised concerns over hygiene and public order.







Upon investigation, officials identified the individual as a homeless woman. Authorities proceeded to remove her from the area and took steps to prevent further disturbances.

Pattaya City environmental officers were then coordinated to clear the accumulated waste and carry out a full clean-up of the affected location. The area was restored to a clean and orderly condition following the operation.

City officials emphasized that maintaining public cleanliness is a shared responsibility and urged residents to report similar incidents to ensure timely intervention. The public can contact Pattaya City Hall via hotline 1337 for assistance or reporting of municipal issues.

Authorities said they will continue monitoring vulnerable areas to prevent repeat incidents and maintain the city’s cleanliness and livability for residents and visitors.































