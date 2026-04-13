Pattaya declares war on cones and chairs blocking public roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has intensified enforcement measures to maintain public order and improve the city’s appearance, reminding residents and businesses that placing objects on public roads to reserve space is strictly prohibited.

The campaign, which continues under the policy direction of the city administration, targets the use of traffic cones, chairs, and other items placed on streets or public spaces to block or reserve areas for personal use. Officials say such practices not only disrupt traffic flow but also affect safety and the overall image of the city, especially in key tourism zones.







City enforcement officers have been instructed to monitor affected areas closely and take action against violations as part of an ongoing effort to keep streets clean, orderly, and accessible to all. Authorities emphasized that public roads are shared spaces and must remain free of obstructions at all times.

The initiative is being promoted under a broader civic campaign encouraging mutual respect and shared responsibility among residents. The message highlights cooperation between citizens in building a well-organized and livable urban environment.

City officials reiterated that the policy is not a one-time operation but a continuous enforcement effort aimed at long-term behavioral change. Residents and business operators are urged to comply with regulations to help maintain Pattaya’s image as a clean and welcoming tourism destination. Authorities also encouraged the public to report violations and support the campaign’s goal of creating a more orderly and attractive city for both locals and visitors. Reports can be made to City Hall hotline 1337.































