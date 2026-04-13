Black pickup crashes through fence and lands on beach in shocking Jomtien incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic accident unfolded at Phra Tamnak Soi 5 on April 12 when a black pickup truck reportedly lost control, smashed through a beach fence, and came to rest on the sand in the Jomtien area, approximately two metres below the roadside level.

According to a witness account submitted to Pattaya Mail by reader Andrew Sidelnikov, the vehicle was being driven by an elderly foreign man. The truck reportedly broke through the barrier before plunging down onto the beach area near a buoy platform, leaving bystanders shocked at the sudden crash.







The witness described a chaotic scene as the driver exited the vehicle in a visibly disoriented state, holding a bottle in his hand while standing under the hot afternoon sun. Lifeguards stationed nearby quickly responded and moved in to assist at the scene.

Photos shared by the witness show the damaged pickup resting on the sand below the embankment, close to beach safety equipment and swimming markers, highlighting how narrowly the incident avoided a more serious outcome.



Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the cause of the crash, and no serious injuries have been confirmed at this stage. However, the incident has raised renewed attention to road safety along elevated coastal stretches in the Pattaya and Jomtien area, where steep drops meet busy tourist zones.

Officials are expected to review the circumstances as part of standard procedures following traffic incidents involving damage to public infrastructure.































