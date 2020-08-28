With no tourists to transport, Pattaya taxi drivers hit flat tire

Pattaya always has had more baht buses than needed, but now, with no foreign tourists, the pickup-truck glut has caused real financial pain for its drivers.

Tawat Plukboonnak, chairman of the Pattaya Baht Bus Co-operative, said most drivers now earn income from students and residents. But with no international visitors, many drivers have had to turn in their keys.

Motorcycle-taxi drivers, which depended on tourists and the entertainment-industry workers who serviced them, also feel the pinch.

Somjit, a taxi driver at a Soi Sophon Cable stand, said he used to earn about 1,000 baht a day. Now if he makes 300 baht, he’s lucky, Soi said.

Kung, owners of a taxi service taking people to and from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and area tourist attractions have lost 80 percent of their income. Owner of 10 vehicles, Kung is now is looking at selling half of their cars and vans and makes several return runs a day with no passengers. The company took a loan to survive, but is now struggling with payments.











