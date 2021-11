An Uthai Thani man was arrested for allegedly cutting down utility wires to sell for a ticket back home.

Wichien Meprara, 41, was taken into custody Nov. 26 by Banglamung police outside Heaven Entertainment in North Pattaya.

The unemployed hotel staffer said he didn’t have enough money to afford a bus ticket back to Isan. So he began cutting down power and communications lines to sell for the metal inside them.