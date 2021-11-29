Thai Garden Resort Pattaya is open and ready to spoil you

Dear friends and guests of the Thai Garden Resort Hotel,

Even though the Covid-19 Pandemic has deprived what has been our “joie de vivre” for almost two years now; we can still be grateful and proud to have managed to keep our staff and our hotel premises safe from Corona Virus. We used this inactive or lockdown time from the beginning of Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020 until now, to renovate and upgrade the Thai Garden Resort Hotel. We have upgraded our botanical garden landscape and have made it greener and more beautiful by adding more exotic plants, flowers and Thai traditional statues.

Going forward all of our 230 rooms will be regularly deep-cleaned with a newly developed UV-OZONE device; with the ozone devise, mattress, pillows and other objects are disinfected and freed from bacteria and fungi.

For all our dedication and service excellence during the past decade, we didn’t go unnoticed by the hospitality industry rating agencies. The Thai Garden Resort Hotel has received several major awards, and amongst them are Green Leaf Foundation Award, Holiday Check Gold Award, Travelife Gold Award, Service for disabled persons award exceptionally clean pool water and exceptional textile hygiene award.

As of November 1, 2021 we would like to be there for you again and would look forward to spoil you every day of your time with us so that you can spend a nice and relaxing holiday in The Thai Garden Resort Hotel.

We would also like to invite you to experience and enjoy the culinary innovations in our new “OASIS” restaurant. Our highly decorated new kitchen team from Italy, Germany and Thailand will offer you something special of the highest quality at affordable prices. Enjoy your OASIS in our harmonious botanical garden and experience an idyllic family and friends gatherings.

With best regards

Your Thai Garden Resort Team

Gerrit Niehaus

179/168 Moo5,North Pattaya Road, Naklua-Banglamung, Pattaya City 20150, Thailand

Tel: (+66) 38 370 614-8, Fax (+66) 38 426 198 Email: [email protected] website: www.thaigarden.com







































