Bangkok Benjakitti Forest Park expansion to be completed in February 2022

Bangkok’s largest forest park in Klong Toey is scheduled to be opened early next year.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, saying the long-awaited extension of Benjakitti Forest Park in Klong Toey district, which is now under construction, will be ready for park-goers in February next year.







In accordance with the wishes of His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, the cabinet on March 8, 2016, approved a development project to enlarge the Benjakitti park from its original area, aiming to promote it as lungs of the city, an education center, a tourist site, and a relaxing place for everyone, making it the biggest public park in the capital.



Once the expansion is completed, the park will have a total area of more than 300 rai which will be surrounded by 10,000 trees, seasonal flowers, and wetlands.

Located in Khlong Toei district, this park will be a symbol of strength and the connection between the Royal Family and Thai citizens.

Though scheduled to open for the general public in February 2022, the official inauguration will be held on August 12th which is the Royal Birthday Anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.







The development of Benjakitti Forest Park is part of the government’s 30-year plan to create large city public parks. There are a bunch of facilities in the park including a skywalk, a canal, a pond, and indoor and outdoor areas. It is great for sports and other recreational activities.



























