Winter in Thailand has ended – Pattaya to feel intense heat March-April, max 42-43°C, increased rainfall in May

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has officially declared the onset of the summer season in Thailand, with average maximum temperatures expected to range between 35-36°C, similar to normal levels but lower than last year.

Winter has officially ended, and Thailand has transitioned into summer as of February 28. The maximum temperatures in the northern regions have increased, signaling the seasonal shift.

Additionally, the prevailing northeasterly monsoon has transitioned into a southeasterly or southern wind pattern, marking the start of the summer season. However, northern and northeastern Thailand will continue to experience cool mornings for a brief period. The summer season is expected to last until mid-May.







Sukanyanee Yawinyan, Director-General of the TMD, stated that during the summer of 2025, upper Thailand will experience intermittent hot and humid conditions, particularly from late March to mid-April. The maximum average temperature is expected to be around 35-36°C, aligning with normal levels but lower than in the previous year.

During early to mid-March, upper Thailand will experience hot daytime temperatures with widespread thick fog in several areas, while the northern and northeastern regions will continue to see cool mornings. From late March to mid-April, certain areas may experience extreme heat, with maximum temperatures reaching 42-43°C, along with periodic summer storms.





Meanwhile, southern Thailand will see thunderstorms covering 20-30% of the area from March to late April, with sea waves reaching approximately 1 meter in height. From late April to mid-May, rainfall is expected to increase, particularly along the western coast of the southern region, with sea waves in the Andaman Sea potentially rising to 2-3 meters.

Regarding overall rainfall, precipitation is expected to be 10-20% higher than the normal average. While occasional thunderstorms may help alleviate the heat, there are concerns over fire hazards and wildfires due to the dry and hot summer conditions. The public is advised to exercise caution when handling flammable materials.







Additionally, extreme heat from late March to mid-April may lead to heat-related illnesses. People, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with underlying health conditions, are urged to avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures and take necessary health precautions. (TNA)































