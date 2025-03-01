Pattaya City launches ‘Eco-Friendly Lifestyle’ program to combat global warming

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai presided over the opening ceremony of the “Eco-Friendly Lifestyle” project that aimed to raise awareness about reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project focuses on educating employees about sustainable practices and minimizing environmental impact in their daily work. Deputy Mayor Manot highlighted the critical need for action against global warming, which is caused by the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This environmental change leads to higher average global temperatures and altered weather patterns, negatively affecting life on Earth.







To address these challenges, Pattaya City is working towards reducing emissions by promoting eco-friendly behavior among employees. This includes minimizing resource use, reducing energy consumption, and adopting sustainable practices in office operations, in line with the “Green Office” principles. Some of these actions include using resources and energy efficiently, reducing waste, and ensuring proper waste management.

The goal is to create a healthy and sustainable work environment that aligns with the National Strategy (2018-2037), which emphasizes environmental sustainability and the creation of eco-friendly living standards.

By fostering an environmentally conscious workplace, Pattaya is supporting national goals for a sustainable future. The program is a crucial part of the city’s efforts to protect the planet while promoting green initiatives for its employees and the broader community.





































