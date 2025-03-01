PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has seen a noticeable trend of European and Russian tourists staying longer in the city during the summer season. While the city has always been a popular destination for short-term vacations, this shift suggests a growing appeal for extended stays, especially among visitors from Russia and Europe.

One of the key factors influencing this trend is the geopolitical situation, particularly for Russian tourists. Many have chosen to remain in Thailand to avoid the ongoing conflict, with Pattaya providing a warm and affordable alternative to returning home. “Avoiding the war is working,” as some observers have noted.







However, for those who wish to extend their stay, Thailand’s visa policies can pose challenges. “But Thailand doesn’t make extending a stay easy!” one traveler remarked. While extensions are possible, the process can be bureaucratic unless handled through agents. “Does if you use an agent,” another added. Yet, as one pointed out, “That isn’t Thailand making things easy.”

This influx of long-term visitors has sparked mixed reactions from local businesses. While tourism numbers remain strong, some bar and restaurant owners have noted a shift in spending habits. “India and Russia, Not good for bars and restaurants,” one local commented, suggesting that these visitors may not be the biggest spenders in nightlife and dining establishments. Others have humorously noted that businesses should “make sure there are plenty of straws to share water with,” alluding to more frugal spending patterns.



Despite these observations, Pattaya continues to thrive as a favored destination for those seeking sun, sea, and an extended escape from home. Whether driven by economic, geopolitical, or lifestyle factors, the trend of longer stays among European and Russian tourists is reshaping the city’s tourism landscape.































