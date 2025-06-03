‘Why Do They Keep Coming Back?’ Locals and expats question if Pattaya’s problems are about enforcement — or just image

PATTAYA, Thailand – While authorities continue to publicize nightly raids and crackdowns on nightlife and street crime, some longtime Pattaya residents—both Thai and foreign—are asking a deeper question: if lawlessness is so often on display, why is it allowed to fester? Is it poor enforcement, or simply a city too concerned with its image to deal with root problems?

One recent example is sparking praise—and also skepticism. On Thepprasit Road, Pattaya municipal officers were seen clearing illegally placed traffic cones and metal barriers that private individuals had used to “reserve” public parking spaces. The operation, carried out by Jomtien municipal law enforcement, was lauded by locals online.







Public reaction to the crackdown on illegal parking space hoarding was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the effort to restore order and cleanliness to Pattaya’s streets. “Applause!” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Good work deserves recognition.” Others emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying, “We need order so the city can be beautiful.” One especially pointed remark read, “Clear out all the selfish ones,” reflecting frustration with those who continue to treat public spaces as their private property.

Many netizens called the cleanup overdue, suggesting fines should follow for repeat offenders:

“They should be fined so others think twice.”



But not everyone is convinced a few cones and barriers are the heart of the issue. In forums and chats frequented by expats and locals alike, some question why Pattaya has to keep repeating the same basic cleanups.

“Good for show, but the real problems never go away,” wrote one European resident commented on an expat forum.

Another recalled being chased off by a man in a uniform claiming to be traffic police just for briefly parking to retrieve something from a bag.

This contrast—between visible, photo-friendly enforcement and deeper, less-visible structural issues—fuels a growing sentiment: Pattaya knows how to put on a cleanup campaign, but struggles with long-term accountability. Some locals wonder whether such enforcement is more about optics than lasting change.



“It’s not that the city doesn’t know what’s wrong,” said one Thai business owner on Thepprasit Road. “It’s that the wrong people keep benefiting from the chaos.”

For long-term foreign residents, the pattern feels all too familiar. They say the city goes through waves of reform, only to slide back into old habits. The revolving door of enforcement—especially when aimed at tourists while ignoring local loopholes—makes some question whether true order is even desired.

“The authorities act surprised every time something happens,” a foreign resident in East Pattaya remarked. “But for those of us living here, it’s the same story on repeat.”





As officials chase image improvement through raids, beautification, and new safety campaigns, residents—both local and long-term visitors—are left asking: why do the same problems keep resurfacing? And why does the city still draw millions back each year, despite its flaws?

The answer, some say, lies not in how it looks—but in what people are willing to accept in exchange for the dream of tropical freedom.







































