Who should Pattaya police target most to improve road safety — Thai riders or foreigners?

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya’s streets fill with foreign riders, authorities are stepping up efforts to ensure the new helmet laws are understood and followed by everyone. But the question remains — who should police focus on most to improve road safety?

Many locals and observers agree that foreign riders are often unfairly blamed for traffic chaos. One comment sums it up: “Foreign riders generally are not the problem. It’s a beach town, everyone drives slow. In fact, they should just outlaw gasoline-powered scooters and use rickshaws… 5555.” Indeed, the relaxed vibe of Pattaya means that reckless driving isn’t limited to visitors alone.







Still, the issue of helmet compliance is a serious one. A frequent complaint is the widespread disregard some foreigners show: “I find it strange that in most foreign countries wearing helmets is law, yet some of those same citizens think they can come here and NOT wear one?? Arrogance, ignorance, holiday mode invincibility, lack of respect for Thai laws and police…” This highlights a dangerous cultural clash on the roads.

But it’s not just about helmets. Reckless behavior like “5 on a bike, talking on the phone, holding a 6-month-old while driving, dogs on the bike, and cabs with kitchens on a bike should also be illegal,” according to another voice. These extreme examples show the complexity of the road safety challenges Pattaya faces.

Foreign tourists sometimes also create hazards as pedestrians, often crossing streets carelessly by cutting green lights, darting across busy roads in the dark, or ignoring pedestrian crossings. These risky behaviors lead to crashes and add another layer of difficulty for authorities trying to keep everyone safe.

However, some foreigners argue that the traffic system and local driving culture also contribute heavily to safety risks. They say unclear signage, poorly maintained roads, and local riders frequently ignoring traffic rules are bigger problems. “It’s not just the tourists — many local drivers weave through traffic dangerously, and the road infrastructure doesn’t help,” says one expat. Others point out that some tourists may not be fully aware of Thai traffic laws due to language barriers or lack of proper orientation upon arrival.



Some argue that more serious focus should be on local riders and systemic issues: “Let’s hope so. Vietnam had a crackdown years ago which led to near 100% helmet compliance and the road death toll fell dramatically as a result. But do the RTP have the same discipline and care factor to stick to the task? Can only hope so, because a change in road culture will save thousands of young Thai lives.”

The underlying frustration is clear: “I just don’t get it especially in Thailand. You don’t need a law to tell you to wear a helmet; common sense should tell you that you need a helmet. Thais I get it a little, but farang — yet I see it every day and the worst type of riding… must love drinking out of a straw.”

At the end of the day, road safety in Pattaya requires cooperation from everyone—locals and foreigners alike. The police must balance education and enforcement, targeting reckless behavior wherever it occurs, but also recognizing that respect for the law and common sense should be universal. Only then can Pattaya’s roads become safer for all.





































