77-year-old retired navy officer lost after driving 230 km from Sattahip, runs out of fuel near Trat

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Trat Provincial Police 191 Emergency Center received a call from a kind citizen reporting a broken-down car at a left turn near the Trat Hospital intersection in Mueang District, Trat Province on June 1. Traffic police quickly arrived and found the sedan with the driver, retired navy officer Lt. Monthon (surname withheld), inside. The car had run dry. With help from the police and the good Samaritan, the vehicle was safely pushed off the road.

Officers from Mueang Trat Police Station arrived and tried to convince Lt. Monthon to rest at the station while they contacted his family, worried about the hot weather and his well-being. But Lt. Monthon insisted on staying by the car, still believing he was in Sattahip. Shortly after, his family called, and the police helped arrange for them to pick him up.

It was later revealed that Lt. Monthon, 77, had become confused and lost his way. He had intended to drive home to Sattahip but had unknowingly traveled all the way to Trat—over 230 kilometers—before running out of fuel.







































