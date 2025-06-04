Pattaya City officials join Banglamung ceremony honoring Her Majesty Queen Suthida’s birthday

PATTAYA, Thailand – On June 3, at 7:00 AM, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led city executives and department heads in a merit-making ceremony by offering dry food and rice to 48 monks and novices. The event, held in front of Banglamung District Office, was part of a nationwide celebration marking the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida. Banglamung District Chief Patcharaphat Srithanyanont presided over the ceremony, which was attended by representatives from government agencies, state enterprises, the private sector, and the public.

Later, at 7:19 PM, an evening tribute ceremony took place featuring offerings of royal homage and candle lighting prayers for Her Majesty’s well-being. Pattaya City Council President Banlue Kullavanij led city officials in presenting tributes on behalf of the mayor. The ceremonies reflected the people’s loyalty and unity, with all sectors participating.







The evening event included the laying of flower trays before a portrait of Her Majesty the Queen, the lighting of candles, blessings, a rendition of the royal anthem, and the song Sadudee Chom Racha, concluding with three collective chants of Long Live the Queen.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida was born on June 3, 1978. She was appointed Queen on May 1, 2019, and formally elevated to the royal title by His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn on May 4, 2019. She is the current Queen of Thailand in the Chakri Dynasty.







































