While Thai PM Prayut watches, provincial governors begin banning mass gatherings

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is considering a national order forbidding mass gatherings for New Year’s, but provincial governors aren’t waiting for a decision.

Addressing the explosion of coronavirus cases in Samut Sakhon, the premier on Monday urged people not to panic, but also be careful and remain vigilant about disease-prevention measures.



Prayut said officials are watching carefully this week before deciding whether or not to cancel all New Year’s celebrations and even early January’s Children’s Day festivities.

Provincial governors, however, are taking the decision out of his hands. Bangkok last week canceled the capital’s official countdown events. Chonburi’s governor on Monday forced the cancellation of the Pattaya Countdown by banning large gatherings across the province.



















