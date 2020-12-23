Historic Bangkok Talat Noi community displays Amazing Thailand Phoenix Wall paintings

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented a collection of Amazing Thailand Phoenix Wall paintings to the historic community of Talat Noi, which sits on the edge of Bangkok’s famous Chinatown alongside the Chao Phraya River.





Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The Amazing Thailand Phoenix Wall paintings were commissioned by TAT as a sign of the Talat Noi community’s longstanding history and importance, both in economic and cultural terms, that the area has played over the centuries.”

The paintings were created by well-known Thai designer and artist Dr. Vorapoj Songcharoen and fellow members of the artist group HAPPENING.

Visitors can admire the Amazing Thailand Phoenix Wall paintings on show at Soi Chao Sua Son. In one painting, a legendary Phoenix bird glides above the Chao Phraya River symbolising the gateway to Thailand and welcoming international visitors by both air and water; in another Nong Sukjai, the TAT mascot, represents the welcome Thai people extend to all, and another features the Kim Siem Su golden frog with a Chinese lucky coin in its mouth to symbolise well wishes for travellers.

The phoenix is depicted taking off from water and splashing the water like golden coins symbolising that the Chinese ‘Talat Noi’ community was founded on hard work, while the golden frog represents the health and prosperity of the community.







The painting of the phoenix was designed to match an existing painting of a dragon on an opposite wall. Set on a white backdrop representing daytime, the dragon itself curls up like a figure eight, which symbolises infinity, while there is also a painting of a local girl playing.

The new and existing paintings symbolise the ‘Yin-Yang’ (a complex relational concept that the universe is governed by two opposing and complementing principles or cosmic energies observed in nature.)









The wall murals also employ special application techniques and colour to mute the reflection for the optimum photo conditions that minimise reflection. This helps ensure a clear image of the phoenix and create a different effect between the day and night time.

In addition, the frog was created using special techniques with fluorescent paint and augments reality that communicates with the new generation through the ‘Artivive’ application. When scanning the QR code using a smartphone, the user will see the frog image moving to effect of the light, colour and sound according to the season (festivals) or time of year.

Talat Noi means little market in Thai, and it has a long history that dates back to before the founding of Bangkok as the capital of Siam (as Thailand was previously known) in 1782. It served as Bangkok’s first port and has been home to various ethnic communities over the centuries. The Portuguese who first came to Bangkok from Ayutthaya built in 1786, what is these days the Holy Rosary Church, also known as Kalawa, and they were later followed by the Chinese, Vietnamese, and Khmer.

Tourists who visit Talat Noi will find a neighbourhood full of culture, heritage and bristling local business activity. Traditional ways and beliefs exist alongside modern elements like street graffiti that makes the area a popular place for the city’s young and hip set.







Historic buildings to be found in Talat Noi, in addition to the Holy Rosary Church, include the Talat Noi Branch of the Siam Commercial Bank, which was built in the early 1900s and was the Bank’s first permanent office and Thailand’s oldest operating bank branch and So Heng Tai Mansion that dates back to the 1800s.

Nearby attractions include Charoen Krung Road, Captain Bush Lane, the Old Customs House, Bangkok General Post Office, and Assumption Cathedral. For more information, please contact the TAT Bangkok Office at Tel: +66 (0) 2276 2720-1 or TAT Contact Centre on 1672.















