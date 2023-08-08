Wheels of Care launched to support elderly and disabled residents

Pattaya, Thailand – In a heartwarming display of compassion, the Chonburi Red Cross Chapter launched the “Wheels of Care” initiative to aid the underprivileged, elderly and disabled residents. This collaborative effort with the Nongprue municipality aimed to improve lives and spread smiles within the community.

On Aug 3, Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak and Social Welfare Division officials distributed 30 sets of essential livelihood bags and wheelchairs to residents in need. Among the recipients was 55-year-old Sommai Muangsont, who received a wheelchair and a livelihood bag. This gesture not only provided vital resources but also conveyed heartfelt empathy, leaving a profound impact on Sommai’s family.







The team then visited Kitti Khokkittiponkul, an ailing resident in need, extending support through a livelihood bag and uplifting words. Mayor Winai reiterated Nongprue municipality’s commitment to assisting those in need, reaffirming their dedication to making a difference in the community.

















