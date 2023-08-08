Haphazard parking menace sparks accident threat at Rong Poh market

Pattaya, Thailand – A dangerous situation has arisen due to unauthorized parking near the Rong Poh Market police booth, with vehicles navigating around the parked cars and motorbikes risking accidents. Local authorities are under mounting pressure to promptly address this critical issue.

Upon investigation, the front of the police booth was cluttered with motorcycles and cars randomly parked, creating an obstruction. Market vendors revealed the location has become a favored parking spot for motorcycles, often used by factory workers, and larger vehicles owned by market-goers facing limited space within the market premises.







Exiting vehicles must now navigate through tight spaces between oncoming traffic on Sukhumvit Road, heightening the potential for grave accidents. Voices from the market community are urging swift action, calling for regulations, designated parking areas, and effective traffic management to ensure safety and prevent tragedy.

















