What leaving your Pattaya home “only when necessary” means in practice

Beginning Tuesday July 20, a lockdown of indeterminate length will be enforced in “dark red” Thai provinces which now include Chonburi and its favorite city Pattaya. Everyone is expected to remain in their homes unless a journey outside is necessary. Based on a reading of the Royal Gazette and on previous lockdowns, here are the most likely consequences.







A curfew will be enforced from 9 pm to 4 am. To be outside during these hours, you would need to show a document supporting exemption, for example a relevant air ticket. The (Thai) drivers of delivery vans, ambulances, etc., are exempt. Thailand has long experience of efficiently supervising curfews during many coups and crises over the years.



Shopping is allowed outside of curfew hours, until 8 pm, for basic necessities such as food and medicine. Many retail businesses will close and some “non-essential” sections in malls and supermarkets are likely to be roped off. Banks, vaccination centers, shops selling communication devices and essential public services (such as immigration and post offices) will remain open, although hours could be restricted in some local government departments such as the issuing of driving licences and the registration of land sales. If you have to go to a religious ceremony, such as a funeral, check with the monks first.







Dining in restaurants is now banned, although take-out and delivery remains an option till 8 pm. Coffee bars and snackeries will shut down for the duration. Drinking alcohol anywhere except in your own home is banned, although the purchase in retail outlets is still permitted, a change from the April 2020 early lockdown. Under a recent edict from the Chonburi governor, non-relatives should not visit your home for social reasons.

Travelling to work or for voluntary duties is permitted, although you should carry a relevant permission such as your work permit or a letter of authorization from a competent official. Unless the driver is solo, car or minibus occupants should wear a mask and hand cleansers should be available. A suggestion in April 2020 that people over 70 should refrain from travel anywhere without official dispensation has not been issued this time.









Travel is an ongoing issue and may well be the subject of more regulation from the authorities. Travel within the province is allowed only if “necessary” and checks on private and public vehicles are likely to increase. Inter-provincial travel will become near-impossible by public transport and private cars will become subject to strict inspection. To date, there has been no public mention of passes issued by the local authority for travellers with an urgent need to travel nationally. Other provinces may impose quarantine restrictions on travellers from dark red zones such as Chonburi and Pattaya. Indeed, some already have.







Hairdressers, salons, beauty shops, snooker halls, massage parlours and any venue which could be described as a leisure or non-essential business will need to close down unless specifically exempted, which is unlikely. Beaches, parks swimming pools and golf courses were closed for varying amounts of time in previous lockdowns. However, physical exercising in public is allowed, so it is possible that some specific areas may be left open. These could include, for example, the tracks around public reservoirs. Such details will be left to provincial decrees rather than instruction from central government. Best to assume everything is closed unless specifically and officially exempted.



















