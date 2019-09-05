Well-behaved prisoners brought out to clean sewers

An undisclosed number of well-behaved prisoners were brought out Sept. 2, and put to work cleaning out sewers in Jomtien.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and Pattaya’s Sanitary Engineering Office coordinated with Pattaya Remand Prison to help reduce flooding in the area during the current rainy season.

The prisoners climbed down into the sewers and used gloved hands and buckets to bail out the black, smelly mess and garbage that had been clogging the sewers and preventing water from reaching the local treatment plant.