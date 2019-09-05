Sawang Boriboon sets collection points for northern flood victims

The Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation has set up three collection spots for people to donate necessaries, rice, dried foods, and money for flood victims in the northeast.

A forth collection point has been set up in front of the Surf Kitchen on Beach Road in Jomtien.

The donation points will be open from 3-6 September from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Tropical depression Podul hit the area hard, causing floods throughout the Isaan region.

The foundation, in association with Pattaya City, invites people to donate items at the Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation in Naklua, or in front of Pattaya City Hall on North Pattaya Road, or at Wat Chaimongkol Royal Temple on South Pattaya Road.

Prasit Thongtit, president of the foundation, and city officials have said they will ensure victims will receive the donations promptly.