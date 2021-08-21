Welfare officials bring food, medical care to unemployed Pattaya family

Nongprue officials brought food and necessities to an unemployed family trying to care for a severely ill, immune-compromised mother.

The Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute and Nongprue Subdistrict officials visited 19-year-old Suchat Buddee on Aug. 20 after the Pattaya Mail reported on his family’s plight.







His mother, Ranjuan Sangsee, 38, is immunodeficient and, throughout the pandemic, has isolated herself in a shed outside the family home with only her husband and son caring for her.

But Suchat can no longer find steady work as a painter. So his girlfriend is chipping in, with the two of the renting a single room to live in.

The burden to keep the family going has fallen on stepfather and husband Praya Chanchalad, 37, who works in construction.

Officials brought them rice, dried food and adult diapers. They also examined Ranjuan and found her unresponsive and suffering from bedsores. So they called an ambulance to bring her to Banglamung Hospital.

Nongprue will pay the overdue balance on Ranjuan’s medical bills as they brainstorm a long-term approach to helping the family.

























