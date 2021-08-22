Pattaya neighborhood hosts Covid-19 vaccinations

South Pattaya residents got their first coronavirus shots at a vaccination outreach event in the Soi Korphai Community.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and neighborhood President Wirat Joyjinda opened the Aug. 20 event with doctors and nurses from Pattaya City Hospital.

Vaccinations were open to Thais with at least one of seven chronic diseases.







Mike, a British expat who earlier received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Bangkok, accompanied his wife for her first jab.

He said Pattaya’s vaccination plan seemed very organized and easily accessible. He hopes the city can get greater quantities and varieties of vaccines to allow the city to reopen to foreign tourists soon.

Sonthaya spent the event talking to residents about the city’s Covid-19 and development plans.

He said there’s a concern that bedridden residents can’t get out to receive a jab, so Pattaya City Hospital will organize home visits for those too ill to come to public events.























