Welcome to Koh Larn Pattaya as upgraded pier facilities improve comfort and safety for visitors

PATTAYA, Thailand – Visitors arriving at Koh Larn are now being welcomed with improved facilities designed to enhance comfort, safety, and overall travel experience from the very first step of their journey.

The upgraded passenger terminal at Bali Hai Pier now features shaded roofing to protect travelers from the sun, expanded waiting areas, and improved boarding points to make transfers smoother and more convenient.







City officials have also introduced new standard-compliant floating pontoons to ensure safer and more efficient boat docking, helping accommodate the growing number of tourists traveling to the island.

Authorities say the improvements reflect Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to upgrading tourism infrastructure, focusing on safety, convenience, and a better overall image for one of Thailand’s most popular island destinations.

With these enhancements in place, visitors heading to Koh Larn can expect a more comfortable and seamless travel experience from pier to paradise.































