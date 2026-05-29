HHNFT Foundation continues education mission with 640,000 baht scholarship support for Thai youth

PATTAYA, Thailand – The HHNFT Foundation for Thai Children continued its long-running commitment to education by awarding scholarships worth 640,000 baht to underprivileged but high-achieving students during the 9th annual HGM Education Fund ceremony held in Pattaya.

The scholarship award and student orientation event for the 2026 academic year took place at the Thai Sala conference hall of Diana Garden Resort Pattaya on May 28. The ceremony was presided over by Hans Günther Müller, patron of the HGM Education Fund, alongside Sopin Theppajak, executive of the Diana Group, and Ratchada Chomjinda, director of the HHNFT Foundation for Thai Children. The event brought together scholarship recipients and their families in a warm atmosphere filled with encouragement and hope for the future. For the 2026 academic year, the foundation approved a total of 25 scholarships for students with strong academic performance but limited financial resources. The scholarships covered students from secondary school level through vocational education and university studies, reinforcing the fund’s long-term goal of expanding educational opportunities for Thai youth and helping them reach their full potential.







Organizers stated that the continued support reflects the foundation’s belief that education remains one of the most important tools for improving lives and strengthening society. The event also celebrated former scholarship recipients who successfully completed their studies and advanced into professional careers. Among them was Arnop Jaisap, a second-generation scholarship recipient who graduated with first-class honors in Chemical Engineering from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. Another former recipient recognized during the ceremony was Police Lance Corporal Kritsada Panyasit, a sixth-generation scholarship student who completed training at the Police Non-Commissioned Officer Academy before beginning his service in Bangkok.

Foundation representatives said these success stories reflect the value of sustained educational support and demonstrate how opportunities provided to young people can lead to long-term achievements and meaningful contributions to society.























































