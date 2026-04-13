Pattaya Beach packed as tourists flood shoreline to escape Songkran heat ahead of Wan Lai surge

PATTAYA, Thailand – The beachfront along Pattaya Beach Road was bustling with activity as Thai and international tourists filled the area to relax, sunbathe, and cool off in the sea during the Songkran holiday period, April 13.

Visitors were seen occupying rows of beach chairs, enjoying the sea breeze and taking dips in the water to escape the intense April heat. The lively atmosphere reflected one of the busiest holiday moments of the year in Pattaya.







The heavy influx of tourists also led to traffic congestion along the beachfront road, with vehicles moving slowly as crowds continued to arrive throughout the day.

Authorities expect even larger crowds in the coming days, particularly during the city’s signature Wan Lai Festival from April 17–19, when Pattaya will host major concerts and large-scale water celebrations, drawing thousands more visitors to the city.































