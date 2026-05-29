Woman crushed under car during violent Pattaya street brawl near Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – Violent chaos broke out near Bali Hai Pier in the early hours of May 29 after a fight involving foreign nationals and Thai women escalated into a shocking hit-and-run style incident that left a young woman seriously injured beneath a reversing car. Video footage shared online captured scenes of panic and violence around 5 a.m. near the South Pattaya landmark, where groups of men were seen chasing and punching each other while several women became involved in a hair-pulling and physical altercation. Moments later, a black sedan suddenly reversed into a 20-year-old Thai woman, identified as Pimpimon, trapping her underneath the vehicle and lifting the wheels off the ground in front of stunned witnesses.







Bystanders rushed to help, with nearly 10 people eventually joining forces to lift the vehicle and pull the injured woman to safety. Witnesses said the driver then carried the victim into the car and drove her to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for emergency treatment. Doctors later confirmed the woman suffered a fractured hip. A witness who recorded the incident told reporters he had just returned from a squid fishing trip when he encountered the violent confrontation. He claimed one foreign man was holding a large rock and appeared ready to attack someone before another Thai man intervened and grabbed the object, causing further chaos as people began running in different directions.

Police later found a large rock at the scene believed to be connected to the fight.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators reportedly showed the black sedan driving the wrong way onto a bridge with its headlights turned off before stopping near a black SUV moments before the confrontation erupted. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as officers review surveillance footage and gather evidence to determine possible charges connected to the violence and the serious injury incident.

















































