Songkran holiday rush sends crowds flocking to Koh Larn off Pattaya as Bali Hai Pier bustles

PATTAYA, Thailand – Large crowds of tourists poured into Bali Hai Pier from early morning, heading across the sea to Koh Larn during the long Songkran holiday, April 12.

Passengers were seen lining up in long queues to purchase ferry tickets, as demand for island trips surged. In response, speedboat operators added extra services to accommodate the growing number of travelers seeking a quicker route.







Parking areas provided by Pattaya authorities were nearly full, with both cars and motorcycles filling up available spaces as more visitors continued to arrive throughout the day.

Officials from Pattaya City, local police, and tourist police were deployed across the pier area to manage crowds, ensure safety, and assist travelers during the busy holiday period.

The lively scene reflects Koh Larn’s continued popularity as a top getaway destination during Songkran, offering a beach escape just minutes from the mainland.































