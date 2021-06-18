Weary driver plunges car into ditch on Pattaya-Sattahip highway

A 33-year-old woman was slightly injured when she lost control of her car and plunged off the highway into the ditch thick with undergrowth.

Immediately after the accident, the driver, Daorueng Jongruamklang, called her partner, Mai Saenkote, informing him that she was involved in an accident and that her car had shot off the road and was trapped in a deep ditch.







Mai called the Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescue unit before rushing to the scene of the accident to save his girlfriend.

He told reporters later that Daorueng was driving her Toyota Corolla home on Highway 331 towards Plutaluang Sattahip on the night of June 14, when just before she reached the Huay Yai intersection, she felt very tired and dozed off at the wheel.







With the driver out of commission, the car shot off the road carving a 30-meter path in the undergrowth, while falling 3 meters into the ditch by the highway.

Rescue workers rushed to rescue the hapless driver who they found dazed but not the worse for wear. She complained of chest and shoulder pains. After getting emergency medical treatment, the lady driver was rushed to the nearest hospital for injury evaluation and treatment.







The rescue unit could not salvage the car immediately because of the darkness and the rough terrain, so they decided to come back the next morning to haul the car out of the ditch.

























