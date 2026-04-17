Weapons, drugs and illegal items targeted in Sattahip Wan Lai security sweep

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Sattahip have stepped up security measures during the Songkran festival on the evening of April 15, with local administrative officials and police working together to enhance public safety ahead of upcoming Wan Lai celebrations in the area.

The operation is part of preparations for major Wan Lai events in the district held in Soi Bon Kai, at Sattahip Market, and in Bang Saray April 17-20. Authorities are focusing on strict screening for weapons, illegal items, and drugs in order to prevent incidents and ensure public safety during the festive period.

Officials said the joint operation between administrative authorities and police aims to strengthen safety measures, improve operational efficiency, and build public confidence during one of the region’s busiest holiday periods.





































