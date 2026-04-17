Pattaya nightlife comes alive during Songkran as tourists flood Soi 6–8 and Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya remains lively and crowded at night during the Songkran festival, with large numbers of tourists continuing to pour into popular entertainment zones.

On April 16, reporters observed heavy crowds along Soi 6, Soi 7, and Soi 8, as well as Beach Road, where nightlife areas were filled with both Thai and foreign visitors enjoying the Songkran celebrations.

The city has been particularly active since April 13, with continuous water play and festive activities taking place both during the day and at night. Tourist numbers remain high, contributing to a vibrant atmosphere across Pattaya’s key entertainment districts.







Authorities and local businesses note that this year’s Songkran season has been especially busy, with strong participation from international tourists alongside Thai visitors, helping to sustain a continuous flow of activity throughout the holiday period.

Looking ahead, Pattaya is preparing for the upcoming Wan Lai celebrations from April 17–19 at Pattaya Beach. Private sector operators are planning large-scale events, including live concerts by well-known artists and cultural activities promoting Thai traditions.

Key highlights include Wan Lai Naklua on April 18 at Lan Pho Park and the Naklua public park area, followed by Wan Lai Pattaya on April 19, which will be held around Wat Chaimongkol Royal Monastery, marking the peak of the city’s Songkran festivities.































