Denis D. Gray’s ‘Lost Horizons’ captivates readers ahead of Chiang Mai launch

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Veteran foreign correspondent Denis D. Gray is continuing to attract readers across Asia with the release of his memoir Lost Horizons: A Foreign Correspondent’s Extraordinary Life Story, following a highly successful launch at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand in Bangkok.

The April 1 launch event drew a full house, with every available copy sold out on the night. Gray expressed his gratitude to those who attended and to the many supporters who have sent messages from around the world.







“I want to thank all of you who came to the launch of my book, Lost Horizons, at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Thailand,” Gray said. “A full house and all books there sold out that night. Thank you also for the kind comments made by attendees and many others from around the world, including friends I have not been in touch with for a long time.”

Published by Tuttle Publishing, Lost Horizons chronicles Gray’s remarkable journey as a journalist whose reporting placed him at the center of some of the most significant conflicts and transformations of the modern era, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Spanning seven decades, the memoir reflects on both professional triumphs and personal losses, offering readers an intimate account of a life spent documenting history.

Described by the Bangkok Post as “an elegy to lost worlds,” the book explores not only the devastation of war but also the resilience, courage, and humanity Gray encountered throughout his career.

“Lost Horizons is the memoir of a foreign correspondent over seven decades of love and painful losses in wars and times of irrevocable change,” Gray noted.

The book is currently available in Thailand through Asia Books, Kinokuniya in Bangkok, and the Suriwong Book Center in Chiang Mai, both in-store and online. Readers in Cambodia have already begun sharing their impressions, while wider distribution across Asia is underway. The title also became available for purchase through Amazon beginning June 2.







To celebrate the publication closer to home, Gray will participate in a special Chiang Mai launch event from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at the Chiang Mai House of Photography, located next to the Lanna Folklife Centre. The author will deliver a presentation from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., sharing stories from a lifetime on the front lines of history.

Organizers describe the event as an opportunity to celebrate “one of Chiang Mai’s own” while supporting a worthy cause. Light refreshments will be provided, and seating is limited to approximately 60 guests. Importantly, proceeds from book sales at the event will benefit Sarah’s Village charity, adding a philanthropic dimension to the gathering.



For readers interested in journalism, history, Southeast Asia, or compelling personal narratives, Lost Horizons offers a rare first-hand perspective from a correspondent who witnessed many of the defining events of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.

Those wishing to attend the Chiang Mai launch are encouraged to RSVP to +66-86-804-0803 or [email protected] in advance due to limited seating. As interest continues to grow, Lost Horizons stands as both a personal memoir and a valuable historical record from one of the region’s most respected journalists.

















































