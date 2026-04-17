Restaurant worker hit with water gun after warning tourists over face spraying on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A restaurant worker filed a police report after allegedly being assaulted by foreign tourists during Songkran celebrations on Walking Street in South Pattaya. On April 16, Meji, 41, went to Pattaya City Police Station to report the incident and provide CCTV footage as evidence.

According to the worker, he was standing outside the restaurant where he works when he noticed two foreign tourists spraying water directly into other people’s faces. Concerned that someone could be injured, he approached them to warn them against doing so.







He claimed the tourists ignored the warning and instead turned their water gun toward him, spraying him despite him telling them he did not want to play. The worker then reportedly approached them and struck one of the tourists with a paper sign used to attract customers.

The situation escalated when one of the tourists allegedly struck him forcefully with a water gun canister, causing injuries before bystanders stepped in to stop the altercation. The injured worker later filed a formal complaint with investigators and submitted CCTV footage to support legal action, with police expected to review the evidence and proceed fairly for all parties involved.































