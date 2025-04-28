Revised Visa-Free Scheme – Is Thailand punishing everyone for a few violations?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has recently ordered a revision of Thailand’s visa-free entry scheme after incidents of visitors overstaying and working illegally. This revision aims to prevent abuses of the system, with the government planning to reassess the appropriate duration of stay for tourists and find a balance that still promotes tourism.

Currently, nationals from 93 countries and territories are granted visa exemptions for up to 60 days, with a possible extension of another 30 days. However, the scheme has faced criticism for being exploited by a small number of visitors who overstay their visa or engage in illegal work. These violations have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the visa exemption and its ability to meet the objective of fostering tourism.







While it’s understandable that the government must address violations, many argue that punishing all visitors for the actions of a few is unfair. Some critics suggest that even a short stay of 72 hours could still lead to the same violations, raising the question of whether shortening the stay is truly the solution. They believe the focus should be on better regulation and enforcement, not penalizing all tourists.

For example, a common complaint among long-term visitors is the ease with which individuals who intend to overstay their visa or work illegally can exploit the system, regardless of the visa duration. Critics argue that the solution isn’t to shorten the visa-free stay to 30 days but to focus on stricter enforcement against individuals who break the law.



The issue isn’t just about overstays; it extends to other violations that put both tourists and locals in danger, such as illegal work or driving without proper insurance. An example of this is the case of individuals with old, poorly maintained cars who transport vulnerable passengers without the necessary qualifications or insurance. These actions not only break the law but also put lives at risk. The government’s failure to address such issues could erode trust in the country’s tourism industry, particularly among tourists who value their safety and peace of mind.

After more than 35 years of love for Thailand, some long-term visitors are expressing deep frustration with the government’s approach, especially when it comes to issues like inadequate services for those with disabilities. One such incident occurred when a major airline failed to provide requested wheelchair services, leading to a near-dangerous situation for an individual who was almost forced into an unsafe vehicle.



The frustration is clear: while a small number of tourists may take advantage of the system, it’s unfair to punish the vast majority who abide by the rules. Critics of the visa revision fear that tightening the rules will ultimately lead to a drop in tourism, and consequently, a loss of revenue for the country. They argue that the government should instead focus on stricter enforcement against lawbreakers and create a system that truly protects visitors and the country’s tourism industry.

































