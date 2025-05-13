‘We couldn’t sleep for weeks’ – Locals outside Pattaya urge action as loud parties spread beyond city limits

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya and surrounding areas are taking stronger action against loud parties disturbing residents late into the night. While the city itself remains a popular destination for nightlife, officials are now warning that such activities are also spilling into nearby districts—prompting swift enforcement responses.

A recent incident on May 9 underscored the growing concern. Banglamung District Chief Pacharapat Srithanyanon ordered a joint task force of over 50 officers to inspect a pool party at Pattaya Mansion in Pong Sub-district, East Pattaya, after receiving complaints of loud music and sleepless nights from local residents. Upon arrival, authorities found more than 200 mostly Indian tourists drinking and partying around a pool with loud music blaring.







Officers from Banglamung District Office, Nongprue Police, Tourist Police, Immigration, and Pong Municipality coordinated to carry out an unannounced inspection. The scene quickly turned chaotic as guests were caught off guard. Authorities checked IDs, searched for underage attendees, and conducted drug screenings—none tested positive, and no minors were found.

Officials also examined permits and operating licenses for the hotel and tour organizers, ensuring future operations comply with local laws. Residents in the area had reportedly been disturbed by similar parties for over a month, raising concerns about noise pollution and lack of enforcement.



Authorities have now reiterated that noise levels must strictly follow legal limits and that any violations will lead to legal consequences. Residents in both Pattaya city and its outskirts are encouraged to promptly report disturbances to the police or local administration.

This follows a broader push to restore public peace and ensure nightlife activities do not infringe on the well-being of the wider community.







































