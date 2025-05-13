Pattaya’s flood response praised as rapid drainage restores traffic flow amid heavy rains

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following intense downpours brought on by a tropical storm system forecasted to impact Thailand’s upper regions until May 12, Pattaya’s flood management infrastructure was put to the test—and has drawn public praise for its improved performance. With the latest announcement from the Meteorological Department warning of heavy rains and strong winds across the south, authorities in Pattaya acted swiftly.







Early in the morning, areas such as South Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road and Khao Talo experienced temporary flooding, with water levels reported at about 15 cm in some zones. However, thanks to proactive stormwater drainage systems—like the pump station at Ban Khao Talo—floodwaters were drained efficiently, allowing traffic to resume within a short time. By 09:29 AM, rain had ceased, pumping systems were fully operational, and road surfaces began clearing up rapidly.

Officials were quick to respond. Police, Pattaya City officials, and volunteer civil defense teams were on-site managing traffic and aiding residents affected by waterlogging. Traffic has now resumed on key routes, including the previously flooded rail-parallel roads both inbound and outbound, as well as Khao Talo and Khao Noi intersections.



In addition to managing water flow, cleanup crews swiftly tackled debris and waste exposed by receding waters. Soi Khao Noi, in particular, has already undergone cleaning to ensure safety and sanitation.

The city’s response highlights not only advancements in floodwater management but also the effectiveness of real-time coordination between agencies. Many citizens expressed their gratitude online, using phrases like “water drained faster” and “the people behind the scenes” to honor those who worked tirelessly to keep the city running.





































