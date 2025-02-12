Viral video of ‘Indians Sleeping on Pattaya Beach’ sparks controversy, but were they really tourists?

PATTAYA, Thailand – In early February, a viral video emerged, purportedly showing nearly 100 Indian tourists sleeping on Pattaya Beach, consuming alcohol, and leaving behind litter. This footage quickly spread across Thai and international media, leading to widespread criticism and concerns about the behavior of these tourists and its potential impact on Pattaya’s reputation.

However, upon closer examination, local officials and representatives from the Indian community in Pattaya debunked the video’s claims. Poramet Ngampichet, the Mayor of Pattaya City, clarified that while the city welcomes tourists to use the public beach for various activities, these should be conducted appropriately, emphasizing cleanliness and respect for others. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with local Indian associations to inform travel companies and tour groups about proper behavior, aiming to enhance the image of Indian tourists and foster good relationships with Pattaya residents.







Dr. Deo Kumar Singh, President of the Chonburi Indian Association, further investigated the incident and revealed that the individuals in the video were not Indian tourists. Instead, they appeared to be migrant workers from neighboring countries who used the beach as a temporary camp while transporting workers. They camped overnight and departed for Bangkok the next morning. Dr. Singh emphasized that most Indian tourists traveling to Thailand purchase tour packages that include round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations, making it unlikely for them to sleep on the beach.

This incident highlights the challenges authorities face in accurately identifying individuals and ensuring that misinformation doesn’t spread. As one observer noted, “That’s insulting for the police who can’t figure out who’s who in Pattaya. That’s the only way I can figure out the mix-up. Unless they really were Indian tourists and that India Association flexed its PR muscles.” Such comments underscore the importance of thorough investigations and clear communication to prevent misunderstandings and protect community relations.



In a related context, it’s worth noting that while sleeping on Pattaya Beach is not illegal, certain behaviors are deemed inappropriate. For instance, not long ago, local authorities addressed an incident where a Thai man was found sleeping naked on the beach near Soi 8. Police woke him up, instructed him to get dressed, and then allowed him to continue sleeping, highlighting that while sleeping on the beach is tolerated, doing so without clothing is not acceptable.

This situation underscores the importance of accurate information and the need for both authorities and the public to approach such incidents with caution, ensuring that conclusions are based on verified facts to maintain community harmony and uphold the city’s reputation.





































