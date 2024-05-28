Parking ban for Bolt and Grab drivers sparks controversy in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A social media uproar ensued after a Facebook page posted a photo of a sign, warning that “No cars or motorcycles using Bolt or Grab apps are allowed to park here. Violators will be prosecuted.” The image posted on May 27 sparked a heated debate among netizens, with some supporting the restriction and others criticizing the prohibition of parking in the area.

Reporters investigated the location in Soi Sukhumvit-Pattaya 42, where the controversial sign was posted, confirmed the presence of three signs on private property in front of a convenience store.







Chantra Raksane, a 50-year-old motorcycle taxi driver operating nearby explained that the signs had been in place for over a year, put up by the apartment owner frustrated with Bolt and Grab motorcycle drivers who parked in front of the shop. These drivers often blocked access to the apartment entrance, making it difficult for residents to come and go. Additionally, they left cigarette butts and other litter, prompting the owner to ban them from parking there.

However, Chantra noted that the owner did not mind if Bolt and Grab drivers briefly stopped to pick up customers, as it is the customers’ right to choose their service. He clarified that there was no animosity between traditional motorcycle taxi drivers and those using Bolt or Grab apps, recognizing that both groups are simply trying to earn a living. The only request is that drivers do not wait for customers directly in front of the shop but rather 100 meters away, which is a standard rule for all hired vehicles.





































