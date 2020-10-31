Wat Chaimongkol in South Pattaya ready for Loy Krathong

Away from the beach, Pattaya’s biggest Loy Krathong celebration will be at its most-famous temple: Wat Chaimongkol.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The South Road temple is preparing for tonight’s festival with food and locally made products for sale, all of it decorated in traditional Thai style.

Handmade krathongs are on sale for people to take to the beach a few minutes’ walk away or float in the temple’s small pond.

Abbot Prarajasarn Sophon said sales will help local merchants and the wat provides a safe environment free of dangerous firecrackers. He advised parents to keep an eye on children near the pond, however.

Parking is available at Pattaya School No. 8 across the street for just 20 baht.

Loading…











