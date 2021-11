Chaimongkol Temple in South Pattaya prepared for Friday’s Loy Krathong holiday by cleaning up the grounds to ensure safety for merit makers.

Pattaya city workers removed broken branches and from the garden and fertilized trees.

Abbot Prarajasarn Sophon said the temple will allow a limited number of vendors to set up stalls for krathongs (floats) and food.

People also will be allowed to float their krathongs in the temple’s pond.