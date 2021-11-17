Nongprue Loy Krathong highlights beauty and safety

Nongprue prepared for Loy Krathong by decorating King Bhumibol the Great Public Park, the center of the subdistrict’s celebration.

Workers floated and decorated a 120-sq.-meter dock in the middle of the park’s lake. A four-meter-long krathong with lotus petals will sit in the middle with colorful lights all around, making it the likely center of most photos Friday night.







Workers also prepped the shoreline for the masses who will float their own krathongs. A temporary dock was built on the water’s edge and gaps between big rocks around the waterline were filled in with sandbags to prevent children from falling in.



























