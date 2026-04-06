Warning to Pattaya consumers as short-filled cooking gas scam flagged as hidden cost of living trick

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have issued a warning to consumers in Pattaya and across Thailand after officials uncovered cases of cooking gas cylinders being underfilled, raising concerns that a “hidden scam” may be emerging during a period of rising living costs.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) in Nonthaburi said on April 5 that nationwide inspections of gas filling plants, wholesalers, and retailers found multiple violations involving cylinders containing less gas than the legal standard. The issue follows complaints from consumers who reported that gas cylinders were running out unusually quickly.

Officials carried out coordinated inspections across several provinces, including Nonthaburi and Ayutthaya, where 57 underfilled cylinders were discovered at filling facilities. Legal action has been taken under the Weights and Measures Act at local police stations.

Further violations were also found at wholesale distributors in provinces including Yaso­thon, Khon Kaen, and Chonburi, where penalties of up to 20,000 baht were imposed, along with product seizures and orders for immediate corrections. Retail shops in provinces such as Pathum Thani, Chachoengsao, and Satun were also fined after being found selling underfilled gas cylinders.

Officials warned that intentionally selling short-filled cylinders is a serious offence, even if prices are controlled, as it directly exploits consumers. Penalties include fines of up to 40,000 baht or one year in prison for fillers, and up to 20,000 baht or six months in prison for sellers.



The DIT has expanded its “Blue Flag” low-cost goods program from 60 to more than 500 locations nationwide in an effort to ease living costs and provide more affordable alternatives for consumers.

Consumers in Pattaya and elsewhere are urged to be cautious when purchasing cooking gas, as underfilled cylinders may not be immediately noticeable but can significantly increase household expenses over time. Complaints can be reported to the DIT hotline 1569 or via the Mr.DIT mobile application, with photo or video evidence recommended for faster action.



































