High-speed Alphard chase ends in fiery crash under Pattaya motorway bridge

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two luxury vans driven by Chinese nationals were involved in a dramatic late-night crash beneath a motorway overpass in Banglamung, East Pattaya, after reportedly chasing and colliding with each other, sending one vehicle into a concrete pillar and sparking a fire.

Police from Nongprue Station were alerted to the incident at around 10:50 p.m. on April 4 on the railway-side road beneath the motorway interchange in Nongprue. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation rushed to the scene.

At the site, officers found a black Toyota Alphard with Bangkok plates that had lost control and slammed into a bridge support column on the median strip. The front end was severely crushed, with sparks and thick smoke pouring from the vehicle, alarming nearby residents who quickly scrambled to bring water to extinguish the flames.

A second black Toyota Alphard, also registered in Bangkok, was found nearby with heavy front-end damage after mounting the curb.

Authorities confirmed that both drivers were Chinese men, along with a Chinese woman who sustained injuries. All three refused to provide their names to the press and declined hospital treatment, accepting only basic first aid from rescue workers at the scene.







Police escorted the trio to Nongprue Police Station for further questioning, as officers work to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether any legal violations occurred.

Witnesses told police that the two vehicles had been driving aggressively, appearing to chase and ram each other at close range before one lost control and crashed into the bridge structure.



































