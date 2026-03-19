Warning signs intensify as Pattaya faces tourism strain from rising travel costs and slowing April bookings

PATTAYA, Thailand – The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly tensions involving Israel, is beginning to affect Pattaya’s tourism sector as global oil prices surge. Local operators have expressed concern that hotel bookings for the upcoming Songkran festival may slow.

Thanet Suphornsahasrasi, a local tourism official, noted that the immediate impact in March has been limited. Long-haul tourists from Europe and Russia had already made bookings, keeping overall arrivals relatively stable, with cancellations estimated at around 10–15 percent. Some travelers have also extended their stays due to restricted flight routes in the Middle East, further cushioning the short-term effect.

However, concerns are mounting for April and May, when domestic tourism traditionally drives Pattaya’s economy. Early signs show slower bookings, particularly among Thai travelers who rely on car travel, as rising fuel costs and uncertainty about refueling along their routes weigh on decisions.

Hotel operators report ongoing cost pressures, with rising prices for food and daily necessities, including milk and meat, forcing businesses to carefully manage expenses. Many are urging the government to monitor prices to keep essential goods affordable.

Air travel could also be affected if the conflict continues, potentially driving up flight costs and influencing international tourists’ travel plans.





For the approaching Songkran festival, operators say bookings are not yet at the usual level for this time of year, largely due to travel cost uncertainty and concerns over oil prices.

“Pattaya and Thailand remain safe destinations,” Thanet added, “but sustained high oil prices driven by the conflict will increase living costs and force tourists to plan their spending carefully until the situation stabilizes.”



































