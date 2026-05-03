Mysterious sedan cuts off motorbike in Sattahip leaving rider injured and vehicle damaged

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Sattahip are investigating a hit-and-run style traffic incident after a motorcyclist was injured when a sedan abruptly cut across his path, causing him to crash.

The incident occurred at around 8:10 p.m. on May 1 along Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, not far from South Pattaya.

According to police, the injured rider, 34-year-old Sappanyu Khaekwong, reported that he was riding his black Honda Wave 125i motorcycle in the second lane from the left, heading along his usual route.







As he approached an area opposite Ruen Yuang Thong Village, a grey-black Honda City sedan traveling in the right lane suddenly swerved left at close range, cutting directly in front of him.

Unable to avoid the maneuver, the motorcyclist lost control and fell onto the road, sustaining injuries while his vehicle was significantly damaged.

The sedan driver did not stop at the scene and fled, with no license plate details immediately available.

Following the incident, the victim filed a formal complaint with investigators at Sattahip Police Station, seeking legal action against the driver.

Police have accepted the case and are now reviewing evidence, including CCTV footage from the area, in an effort to identify and locate the vehicle involved and proceed with legal action.

















































