Crowded piers and boats as music lovers head to Koh Larn for Pattaya festival this weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – Music fans and island enthusiasts are gearing up for a busy weekend as the Pattaya Music Festival 2026 lands on Koh Larn on 20–21 March 2026 at Haad Samae.

The two-night festival promises an immersive beach experience with live performances from a full lineup of artists. Attendees can enjoy the sea breeze, sand between their toes, and music that keeps the party going until midnight.



Event Details:

-Location: Haad Samae, Koh Larn

-Dates & Time: March 20–21, 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Travel & Transport:

-Festival-goers are advised that piers and boats are expected to be crowded as music lovers and island hoppers head to Koh Larn.

-Songthaews and motorcycle taxis are available at 30 baht per trip per person.

Departure point: in front of the temple

Return point: Haad Samae roundabout (services continue until the festival ends)





Note: Golf carts and tricycles are strictly prohibited for passenger transport along the “Na Baan pier–Haad Samae” route during festival hours (16:00–24:00).

Festival organizers encourage attendees to plan ahead, arrive early, and allow extra time for transport to ensure they don’t miss any of the beachside performances.



































